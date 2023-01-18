WORLDウクライナ内務大臣

内務大臣ら少なくとも18人が死亡。ウクライナでヘリ墜落。保育園近くに（UPDATE）

死亡者には2人の子どもが含まれていると発表されています
Satoko Yasuda 安田 聡子

インターナショナル＆ライフエディター

ヘリコプターが墜落した現場（2023年1月18日）
ウクライナの首都キーウ近くで1月18日、ヘリコプターが墜落し、同国の内務大臣ら16人が死亡した。AP通信などが報じた。

ロイターによると、ヘリコプターはキーウ郊外のブロバリにある保育園と集合住宅の近くに墜落。

AP通信によるとウクライナ国家警察のクリメンコ長官は、この事故でウクライナの内務大臣と2人の子どもを含む16人が死亡したと発表した。

また、子ども10人を含む計22人が負傷したという。


（UPDATE）ニューヨークタイムズによると死者は「少なくとも18人」だという。（2023/1/18 18:40）

ウクライナ内務大臣
