内務大臣ら少なくとも18人が死亡。ウクライナでヘリ墜落。保育園近くに（UPDATE）

ウクライナの首都キーウ近くで1月18日、ヘリコプターが墜落し、同国の内務大臣ら16人が死亡した。AP通信などが報じた。
ロイターによると、ヘリコプターはキーウ郊外のブロバリにある保育園と集合住宅の近くに墜落。
AP通信によるとウクライナ国家警察のクリメンコ長官は、この事故でウクライナの内務大臣と2人の子どもを含む16人が死亡したと発表した。
また、子ども10人を含む計22人が負傷したという。
ウクライナの首都キーウ近くで1月18日、ヘリコプターが墜落し、同国の内務大臣ら16人が死亡した。AP通信などが報じた。
ロイターによると、ヘリコプターはキーウ郊外のブロバリにある保育園と集合住宅の近くに墜落。
また、子ども10人を含む計22人が負傷したという。
Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, his 1st deputy Yevhen Yenin and Ministry's state secretary Yurii Lubkovych died today in Kyiv region.— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 18, 2023
My colleagues, my friends. What a tragic loss. Deepest condolences to their families. pic.twitter.com/oRV7qew7OZ