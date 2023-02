「愛情表現が多すぎる」と捨てられた猫⇨新たな飼い主見つかる「ありのままでいられるように」と願う声

Too affectionate 💔 That’s the reason 4-year-old Jerry was given-up. Jerry is a sweet cat that loves to be pet and rub up against you, but his former owner said it annoyed her too much. Jerry loved her, but she didn’t love him back, so she turned him in to our shelter. Now he’s heartbroken and confused. He’s hoping that someone will love him for who he is - a lovebug! Will you make Jerry your Valentine this year? ❤️ #cat #catrescue #adoptme #catsoftiktok #foryoupage #adoptacat #fyp #foryou