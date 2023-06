は、速すぎる...。ルービックキューブの世界最速記録が誕生。新記録はなんと3.13秒【動画】

Max Park is the speed cubing goat 🐐



On Sunday, he set a new world record for the fastest time to solve a 3x3x3 cube at 3.13 seconds. He smashed the record by 0.4 seconds.



It means he now has the fastest times to solve a 3x3x3, 4x4x4, 5x5x5, 6x6x6 and 7x7x7 cube. pic.twitter.com/8Gek14xgZO