アノニマスが神宮外苑再開発の反対署名を呼びかけ。「どうかサインしてください」

🌲🌳💧🌸Jingu Gaien Park, situated in Shibuya/Shinjuku, has also been the target of unnecessry redevelopment plans and 1,000 tree felling. There is a petition going on to prevent this going ahead with more than 100,000 signatures. #ClimateActionNow

🙏Please sign the petition! https://t.co/GywvKinhiM