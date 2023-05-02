NEWS画像枠

【画像集】こんなに成長して...シャーロット王女が8歳に。生誕からの歩みを写真で振り返る

シャーロット王女が8歳の誕生日を迎えるのを前に、イギリス王室が王女の新たな写真を公開。赤ちゃんの頃と見比べると、とっても成長しているのが分かります 😊🌷
ハフポスト日本版編集部
2015年
2015年
via Associated Press
2016年
2016年
via Associated Press
2017年
2017年
via Associated Press
2018年
2018年
via Associated Press
2019年
2019年
via Associated Press
2022年
2022年
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
2022年
2022年
via Associated Press
2023年
2023年
THE PRINCESS OF WALES via Reuters

