手錠をかけた黒人を、米警察がスタンガンで攻撃。州が捜査へ

An Alabama police officer is on leave while authorities investigate a weekend arrest captured on video in Reform showing a handcuffed man being hit with a stun gun. The officer is from the Reform Police Department in Pickens County. Reform police Chief Richard Black and Mayor Melody acknowledged they are aware of the video involving a "citizen's arrest" that took place on Saturday. Police and city officials referred questions about the arrest to 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin. Hamlin said the man was arrested on a trafficking fentanyl charge, allegedly. Video provided by Jalexis Monea Rice.