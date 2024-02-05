グラミー賞で注目。レッドカーペットを飾ったファッション60選【画像集】

第66回グラミー賞授賞式が2月4日（現地時間）に開催され、多くのセレブたちが最高に輝くファッションでレッドカーペットを飾った。
初のグラミー賞を受賞したマイリー・サイラスさんは金属メッシュのシースルードレスでレッドカーペットを熱く盛り上げ、映画『バービー』の楽曲で受賞したビリー・アイリッシュさんは、遊び心あるファッションで注目を集めた。
Advertisement
グラミー賞授賞式を華やかに飾った数あるファッションの中から、60組を厳選して紹介しよう。
1
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
2
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Taylor Swift
3
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Janelle Monáe
Advertisement
4
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Doja Cat
5
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Ice Spice
6
Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images
Summer Walker
Advertisement
7
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Billie Eilish
8
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Laverne Cox
9
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
Dua Lipa
Advertisement
10
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo
11
ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
12
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Madison Beer
Advertisement
13
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Fantasia Barrino
14
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Chlöe
15
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson and son, Remington Alexander
Advertisement
16
Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images
Ed Sheeran
17
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Maluma
18
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Heidi Klum
Advertisement
19
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
Lenny Kravitz
20
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Slipknot
21
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Jon Batiste
Advertisement
22
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
21 Savage
23
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Coi Leray
24
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Marc Whitmore
Advertisement
25
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Gina Alice
26
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Sasha Anne
27
Johnny Nunez via Getty Images
Eryn Allen Kane
Advertisement
28
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
ThankGod4Cody
29
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Lauren Daigle
30
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash
Advertisement
31
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Gayle King
32
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Justin Tranter
33
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Jacob Collier
Advertisement
34
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus of boygenius
35
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Andrew Watt and Charlotte Lawrence
36
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Banbwoi
Advertisement
37
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Lachi
38
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe
39
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Sheila E.
Advertisement
40
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Ani Pendleton and Uncle Jumbo
41
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
MC Lyte
42
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Lainey Wilson
Advertisement
43
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Paris Jackson
44
Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images
Yung Muusik
45
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Chantel Crahan and Shawn Crahan of Slipknot
Advertisement
46
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Celisse
47
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Victoria Monét
48
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Lil Eazy-E and Ebie
Advertisement
49
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
Gracie Abrams
50
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Esperanza Spalding
51
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Jake Pedersen
Advertisement
52
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Yolanda Adams
53
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Montaigne
54
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Jelly Roll
Advertisement
55
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia
56
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Sarah Tudzin
57
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Carly Pearce
Advertisement
58
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Markell Washington
59
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Jake Shane
60
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Alex Ritchie
Advertisement
ハフポストUS版の記事を翻訳・編集・加筆しました。