疑うなら試して。ペプシ＋ミルク＝『ピルク』はコーラフロートの味がした。

Milk and cookies are so last year. Rumor has it Santa prefers Pilk...a dirty soda twist that you didn’t see coming @lindsaylohan 🙌 Join the naughty list when you follow @Pepsi & share a 📸 or 🎥 of your 🥤+🥛+🍪 with #PilkandCookies #Sweepstakes and you could win holiday cash pic.twitter.com/KrTNZJxNqW