NEWS画像枠

【画像集】地球儀みたいな美しさ。かつて“絶滅”宣言が出た「飛べない鳥」のタカへ

「タカへの繁殖を望むのであれば、私たちは新しい場所を探索し、現在そして将来にわたって鳥を保護するためにできる限りのことを学ぶ必要があります」
ハフポスト日本版編集部
David C Tomlinson via Getty Images
Fraser Punt via Getty Images

【元記事はこちら】一度は“絶滅”した地球儀みたいな「飛べない鳥」、先住民の土地を約100年ぶりに駆け回る ニュージーランド

訂正の連絡はこちら
ホームページへ

注目記事