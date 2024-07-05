【動画】大噴火を宇宙から見下ろすと... 巨大すぎる噴煙に圧倒される。NASAが15年前の火山動画を投稿

A blast from the past! 🌋— NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) June 12, 2024
Sarychev Volcano was in the early stages of an eruption when an astronaut on the @Space_Station captured this video 15 years ago today. Sarychev Peak is one of the most active volcanoes in the Kuril Island chain, and has erupted at least 4 times since! pic.twitter.com/GoWfJhhoa2
2009年の今日（6/12）、ISS長期滞在中に噴火している千島列島マツア島サリチェフ火山の真上を通過した時の光景です。噴火の莫大なエネルギーを実感できる瞬間でした。ISSからは幾つかの火山の噴火を見る機会がありましたが、これ程印象に残る噴火はありませんでした。 pic.twitter.com/Ut9taUwMbz— Koichi Wakata 若田光一 (@Astro_Wakata) June 12, 2023