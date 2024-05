卒業生代表がバイデン大統領の前で「ガザ停戦を！」スピーチに大統領も拍手

“It is my stance, as a Morehouse Man — nay, as a human being — to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.”



- DeAngelo Fletcher, valedictorian of Morehouse’s class of 2024



Peep the Palestinian flag atop his graduation cap.