伊藤みどりさんは今もアクセルを楽しんで跳んでいる。五輪公式が投稿した1992年当時と現在の姿に反響

Albertville 1992 vs. Now ⛸️



Ito Midori 🇯🇵 was the first figure skater to land a triple Axel at an Olympic Games. Now 53 years old, she's still jumping Axels for fun! 👏



