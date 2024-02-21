2月22日は猫の日。芸能人らの可愛すぎるネコたちを一挙に紹介。気になるあの人の愛猫も【画像】

2月22日は「猫の日」。ニャンニャンニャンという語呂合わせで、1987年に制定されました。ということで、猫の日にちなみ、芸能人らの可愛いネコを写真で紹介します。中川翔子さんすぐひざにのりにくるショコラ pic.twitter.com/Xej0sPWrzr— 🍉中川翔子🍉🐈⬛ (@shoko55mmts) February 21, 20242/22猫の日！世界中の猫たちが幸せになりますように！！！✨全ての猫たちにありがとうと愛を❤️ pic.twitter.com/8EkRdOPVMK— 🍉中川翔子🍉🐈⬛ (@shoko55mmts) February 22, 2023サンシャイン池崎さん View this post on Instagram A post shared by サンシャイン池崎 (@ikezaki_yeah)Advertisement 石田ゆり子さん View this post on Instagram A post shared by 石田ゆり子 Yuriko Ishida (@snowhoney3ohagi)HIKAKINさん View this post on Instagram A post shared by HIKAKIN ヒカキン (@hikakin) ホームページへ訂正の連絡はこちら